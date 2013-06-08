LONDON, June 8 West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday with "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

The charge relates to an incident in Pakistan's innings on Friday when Ramdin claimed a catch off Misbah-ul-Haq, the ICC said in a news release referring to the two-wicket victory by West Indies in a Champions Trophy Group B match at The Oval.

Steve Davis initially gave Misbah out caught behind. But, after consulting with fellow umpire Nigel Llong, the decision was reversed because the pair decided the keeper did not have effective control of the ball after making the catch.

Misbah ended up making an unbeaten 96 as Pakistan were bowled out for 170 in 48 overs.

If Ramdin is found guilty of the charge he could be banned for up to two one-day internationals and/or fined up to 100 percent of his match fee. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)