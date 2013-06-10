LONDON, June 10 West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin has been banned for two one-day internationals for "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Ramdin was also fined 100 percent of his match fee after claiming a catch off Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq in the West Indies' two-wicket victory in a Champions Trophy Group B match at The Oval on Friday.

Umpire Steve Davis initially gave Misbah out caught behind. But, after consulting with fellow umpire Nigel Llong, the decision was reversed because the pair decided the keeper did not have effective control of the ball after making the catch.

Ramdin pleaded not guilty to the offence but was sanctioned following a hearing on Monday for a Level two breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

"This is regarded as a serious offence as it is the responsibility of all players to act in the spirit of the game," said former England batsman Chris Broad, who adjudicated on the matter for the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

"I hope Mr Ramdin has learnt his lesson from this incident and that we will not see such behaviour by him or any player in the future."

Ramdin has 24 hours to appeal against the decision before the sanction is imposed.

West Indies' next two Champions Trophy games are against India on Tuesday and South Africa on Friday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)