DHAKA, April 20 Paceman Shafiul Islam, who last played one-day international cricket in October last year, has been named in Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy in June, the country's board said on Thursday.

Shafiul, who has played 56 ODIs and taken 63 wickets in the 50-over format, has been missing from the international scene since picking up a hamstring injury in a domestic league match last year. His last ODI was against England at Chittagong.

Nurul Hasan, paceman Subashis Roy and all-rounder Shuvagata Hom were dropped from the squad in the wake of the recent drawn series in Sri Lanka.

The Champions Trophy, to be played between the top eight ODI sides of the world, starts from June 1 in England. The 2006 edition was the last time Bangladesh played in the tournament.

The South Asian nation has been grouped with Australia, England and New Zealand in Group A. Defending champions India are in Group B with neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)