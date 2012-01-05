Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
SYDNEY, Jan 5 List of leading individual scores in test cricket after Australia's Michael Clarke scored 329 not out against India in the second test on Thursday: 400* Brian Lara (West Indies) v England St John's 2003-04 380 Matthew Hayden (Australia) v Zimbabwe Perth 2003-04 375 Lara v England St John's 1993-94 374 Mahela Jayawardene (S.Lanka) v S. Africa Colombo 2005-06 365* Garry Sobers (West Indies) v Pakistan Kingston 1957-58 364 Len Hutton (England) v Australia The Oval 1938 340 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) v India Colombo 1997-98 337 Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) v W.Indies Bridgetown 1957-58 336* Wally Hammond (England) v New Zealand Auckland 1932-33 334 Don Bradman (Australia) v England Leeds 1930 334* Mark Taylor (Australia) v Pakistan Peshawar 1998-99 333 Graham Gooch (England) v India Lord's 1990 333 Chris Gayle (West Indies) v Sri Lanka Galle 2010-11 329* Michael Clarke (Australia) v India Sydney 2011-12 329 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) v New Zealand Lahore 2001-02
* not out
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star