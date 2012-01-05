SYDNEY, Jan 5 List of leading individual scores in test cricket after Australia's Michael Clarke scored 329 not out against India in the second test on Thursday: 400* Brian Lara (West Indies) v England St John's 2003-04 380 Matthew Hayden (Australia) v Zimbabwe Perth 2003-04 375 Lara v England St John's 1993-94 374 Mahela Jayawardene (S.Lanka) v S. Africa Colombo 2005-06 365* Garry Sobers (West Indies) v Pakistan Kingston 1957-58 364 Len Hutton (England) v Australia The Oval 1938 340 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) v India Colombo 1997-98 337 Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) v W.Indies Bridgetown 1957-58 336* Wally Hammond (England) v New Zealand Auckland 1932-33 334 Don Bradman (Australia) v England Leeds 1930 334* Mark Taylor (Australia) v Pakistan Peshawar 1998-99 333 Graham Gooch (England) v India Lord's 1990 333 Chris Gayle (West Indies) v Sri Lanka Galle 2010-11 329* Michael Clarke (Australia) v India Sydney 2011-12 329 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) v New Zealand Lahore 2001-02

* not out

