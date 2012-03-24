KARACHI, March 24 Mohammad Amir's five-year ban from cricket for spot fixing is too harsh, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has said.

"Amir could have become the best bowler in the world. He has served his prison sentence and that matter is now closed, but the issue of the ICC (International Cricket Council) ban is obviously still ongoing," Ashraf said.

Ashraf met Amir recently, after he served three months in a young offenders' institution in Britain, and said the fast bowler was apologetic about his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

Amir, 19, was convicted, along with former captain Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, of helping to arrange the delivery of deliberate no-balls during the 2012 Lord's test against England.

In a television interview this week, Amir accused Butt and agent Mazhar Majeed of tricking him into bowling the no-balls.

"I think the five-year ban is too harsh and it is down to Amir if he wishes to appeal against that lengthy ban imposed upon him," the PCB chief told the Pakpassin.net web site on Friday.

"I would suggest that he does appeal against the ban and I think the relevant body should take a lenient view given his age and the talent he possesses."

Amir told the ICC last month that he did not intend to appeal, officials said.

Ashraf said the PCB planned to provide expert help, including psychiatric treatment, to help Amir's rehabilitation and the player would give talks to other cricketers in Pakistan about his experiences.

(Editing by Clare Fallon; clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories