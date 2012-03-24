KARACHI, March 24 Mohammad Amir's five-year ban
from cricket for spot fixing is too harsh, Pakistan Cricket
Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has said.
"Amir could have become the best bowler in the world. He has
served his prison sentence and that matter is now closed, but
the issue of the ICC (International Cricket Council) ban is
obviously still ongoing," Ashraf said.
Ashraf met Amir recently, after he served three months in a
young offenders' institution in Britain, and said the fast
bowler was apologetic about his involvement in the spot-fixing
scandal.
Amir, 19, was convicted, along with former captain Salman
Butt and Mohammad Asif, of helping to arrange the delivery of
deliberate no-balls during the 2012 Lord's test against England.
In a television interview this week, Amir accused Butt and
agent Mazhar Majeed of tricking him into bowling the no-balls.
"I think the five-year ban is too harsh and it is down to
Amir if he wishes to appeal against that lengthy ban imposed
upon him," the PCB chief told the Pakpassin.net web site on
Friday.
"I would suggest that he does appeal against the ban and I
think the relevant body should take a lenient view given his age
and the talent he possesses."
Amir told the ICC last month that he did not intend to
appeal, officials said.
Ashraf said the PCB planned to provide expert help,
including psychiatric treatment, to help Amir's rehabilitation
and the player would give talks to other cricketers in Pakistan
about his experiences.
