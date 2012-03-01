KARACHI, March 1 (Reuters) -
P akistan fast bowler Mohammad
Amir will not appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
against a five-year ban for his involvement in a spot-fixing
scandal, an International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesman said
on Thursday.
"Mohammad Amir told the ICC last week that he will not be
pursuing the appeal against his five-year ban," the spokesman
said from the world governing body's Dubai headquarters.
Amir, 19, returned home last week after serving three months
in a young offenders' institution in Britain. Salman Butt and
Mohammad Asif, who were also banned for helping to arrange for
the delivery of deliberate no-balls in the 2010 Lord's test
against England, are still serving jail sentences.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf told reporters
in Islamabad on Thursday the board would consider any appeal
from Amir.
"If Amir makes any appeal to us we will look into his case
but at the moment he will have to serve the five-year ban as per
ICC regulations," Ashraf said.
"Unfortunately he messed up his own career. But definitely
we want to work on his rehabilitation and provide him
counseling."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories