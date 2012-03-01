KARACHI, March 1 (Reuters) - P akistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir will not appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a five-year ban for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal, an International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesman said on Thursday.

"Mohammad Amir told the ICC last week that he will not be pursuing the appeal against his five-year ban," the spokesman said from the world governing body's Dubai headquarters.

Amir, 19, returned home last week after serving three months in a young offenders' institution in Britain. Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, who were also banned for helping to arrange for the delivery of deliberate no-balls in the 2010 Lord's test against England, are still serving jail sentences.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf told reporters in Islamabad on Thursday the board would consider any appeal from Amir.

"If Amir makes any appeal to us we will look into his case but at the moment he will have to serve the five-year ban as per ICC regulations," Ashraf said.

"Unfortunately he messed up his own career. But definitely we want to work on his rehabilitation and provide him counseling."

