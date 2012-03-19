LONDON, March 19 Banned Pakistan fast bowler
Mohammad Amir has accused former captain Salman Butt and agent
Mazhar Majeed of tricking him into bowling deliberate no-balls
in the 2010 Lord's test against England.
Amir, 19, returned home last month after serving three
months in a young offenders institution in Britain for his
involvement in the spot-fixing scandal. Butt, Majeed and pace
bowler Mohammad Asif are still serving prison terms.
In an interview with Sky Sports screened on Monday, Amir,
who has been banned from all cricket for five years, said he had
sent his bank details to a businessman identified only as Ali
during the 2010 tour. He had also sent text messages to Ali
asking why he wanted the information.
Amir said on the day before the Lord's test that Mazhar had
asked him to meet in his car. Butt later joined them.
He said Majeed had told him the International Cricket
Council (ICC) was investigating the calls and texts to Ali but
the case could be stopped if he bowled two no-balls in the
forthcoming test. At practice subsequently, Butt had told him to
practise bowling no-balls.
Amir said he had not been offered money at any stage but on
the evening of the first day, after he had bowled the first
no-ball, Majeed had come to his room and given him 1,500 pounds
($2,400).
"He was happy...I knew why he was happy," he said. "No one
is so stupid not to realise that if he was getting to deliver
no-balls it must because of some sort of bet."
But Amir said he did not realise until the News of the World
newspaper published details of a sting operation involving
Majeed that it was the no-balls and not his relationship with
Ali that were being investigated.
He said he knew nothing about a no-ball delivered by Asif
and had not bowled his no-balls for money but because Majeed and
Butt had told him he was in trouble over the texts to Ali.
"How was I manipulated? How was I made to do a thing like
that? How was I trapped?," Amir said
"Why did those people do what they did to me? Up to now I
have not been able to figure it out. However, I never did it for
money."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories
($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)