WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns is to be charged with perjury by British police, New Zealand media reported on Friday, citing a statement from the player.

The charge relates to a 2012 libel action Cairns brought to the British High Court against Lalit Modi, the former boss of the Indian Premier League.

The court ruled in Cairns' favour and ordered Modi to pay damages.

Cairns said in a statement he would cooperate with British authorities.

"I have nothing to hide and I will do whatever it takes to once again prove my innocence," reports quoted Cairns as saying in the statement.

"There will now be an opportunity to face my accusers in an open forum, with some rigour and proper process around that, so that I can clear my name once and for all."

