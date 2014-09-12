* Cairns expects charges to be laid later this month

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Sept 12 Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns expects to be charged with perjury this month by British authorities and will travel to Britain to defend himself, the player said on Friday.

The charges stem from a 2012 libel action he brought against Lalit Modi, the former boss of the Indian Premier League.

The court ruled in Cairns' favour and ordered Modi to pay damages.

Cairns said the Crown Prosecution Service had told him they intended to lay charges on Sept. 25. He said he would cooperate with British authorities.

"I have nothing to hide and I will do whatever it takes to once again prove my innocence," he said.

"There will now be an opportunity to face my accusers in an open forum, with some rigour and proper process around that, so that I can clear my name once and for all.

"I hope that, through this forum, significant additional information will be flushed out that will help people to better assess the situation, as well as the character and motives of the parties involved.

"I wish this wasn't the situation - having been to Court before, I know what lies ahead and how gruelling it will be and how tough it is on my family - but I have nothing to hide and I will do whatever it takes to once again prove my innocence."

New Zealand Cricket issued a statement acknowledging the move by British authorities but declined to elaborate.

"These charges will now be tested in a British court of law and be subject to the normal processes of a criminal trial," NZC said.

Cairns flew to Britain in May to be interviewed by British police and the sport's anti-corruption officials in a separate investigation into allegations of matchfixing.

The former all-rounder has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Former New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent was banned for life in July from all cricket after admitting to matchfixing in games in England. (Editing by Ian Ransom)