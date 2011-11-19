The late John Arlott, renowned poet, writer and cricket
commentator, was directly responsible for the non-white South
African player Basil D'Oliveira emigrating to England where he
enjoyed a distinguished career.
D'Oliveira's selection for England's 1968 tour of South
Africa infuriated the ruling South African National Party who
cancelled the visit. No official team from any country
subsequently toured South Africa until apartheid was abolished
after Nelson Mandela's release from prison in 1990.
The following feature after the death of D'Oliveira at the
age of 80 is by Arlott's son Tim, who is a business manager for
Reuters:
By Tim Arlott
LONDON, Nov 19 Although he did not speak about
it often, my father regarded bringing Basil D'Oliveira to
England as the single act he was most proud of in his life.
It was an act that was to help bring an end to apartheid in
South Africa, a system my father first witnessed while
commentating on the 1948-49 England tour of the country.
My father slipped away from his wealthy hosts in the white
suburbs of Johannesburg and in the black townships saw a poverty
he had never before witnessed. He found evil a system that could
deny a man the vote and condemn him to a life of poverty just
because of the colour of his skin.
He was thus probably bound to be receptive when, in the late
1950s, he started receiving polite letters from a mixed-race
South African cricketer he had never met called Basil
D'Oliveira.
In his autobiography "Time to Declare," Basil said he
decided to write to my father because "his voice and the words
he spoke convinced me he was a nice, compassionate man".
Basil had scored 80 centuries in nine years of non-white
cricket and had once taken nine for two with the ball. But
county club secretaries would turn him down for a place saying:
"Yes, but against unknown opposition on matting wickets."
My father would point out that as a Cape Coloured in South
Africa it was certain to be against "unknown opposition" unless
they gave him a chance. Through my father's persuasion a
journalist colleague called John Kay eventually got Basil a
contract as one of the professionals for the Middleton Cricket
Club in the Lancashire League.
Basil had a difficult start. At first he scored few runs in
the cold and on the totally different pitches of Lancashire. The
story might have ended there had his talent not won through.
POLITICAL FOOTBALL
My father saw his efforts rewarded beyond all expectations
when, after a few seasons playing for Worcestershire, Basil was
picked for England against West Indies in 1966.
In the winter of 1968 England were due to tour South Africa.
The South African authorities had already made it clear through
roundabout contacts that they would not be happy to receive an
England side containing a Cape Coloured South African.
Despite making 87 not out in the second innings of the first
test against Australia that year, Basil was dropped.
By the final test against Australia Basil had still not won
back his place but, at the last moment, Roger Prideaux pulled
out and Basil was chosen to replace him. He scored 158 and took
a crucial wicket in the Australian second innings but still was
not picked for the team to tour South Africa.
My father knew what was going on and was angry but he also
knew that the facts would speak for themselves. Stoked by his
pieces in The Guardian, by newspaper articles by other
journalists and politicians, a fire of complaint was raging and,
when Tom Cartwright said he was unfit to tour, Basil was chosen
to replace him.
South African Prime Minister John Vorster described Basil as
"a political football" and refused to accept the side. The tour
was cancelled.
Basil wept at the injustice when he was left out of the
side. He kept a dignified silence during the political rows and
campaigning that followed but he was with the anti-apartheid
campaigners because it was he who once again was being stopped
from playing because of the colour of his skin.
Before the South Africans were due in England 18 months
later, Peter Hain's 'Stop the South Africa Tour' campaign was in
full swing and my father told the BBC that he did not wish to
commentate on the tour.
Eventually the Labour government cancelled the South African
tour because of fears of public disorder and South Africa's long
period of ostracism from international sport had begun.
What effect other countries' refusal to play South Africa
had on public opinion in a sports-mad country we shall never
know, but it must certainly have had an impact.
My father's role in helping to get Basil invited to England
in 1960 must surely have been one link in the long chain of
events that resulted in Nelson Mandela's release from Robben
Island 30 years later and the abolition of apartheid in 1991.
It was one of the few things that still brought him pleasure
during the chronic ill health he endured before he died in
December of the same year.
