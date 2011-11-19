* D'Oliveira dies after long battle against illness
* Selection furore led to international isolation
LONDON Nov 19 Basil D'Oliveira, the South
Africa-born all-rounder whose selection in an England team to
visit his native land changed the course of history, has died at
the age of 80 after a long battle against Parkinson's disease.
D'Oliveira emigrated to England with the help of the
renowned commentator and writer John Arlott after he was denied
the chance to represent his own country by the white-ruled
republic's apartheid (racial separation) polices because he was
classified as mixed race.
A strong, handsome and dignified man who was already 28 when
he arrived in England in 1960 although it was some years later
before his real age was revealed, D'Oliveira initially struggled
in the alien climate and green pitches he encountered during his
early days in the central Lancashire league.
Through sheer determination, adaptability and outstanding
natural ability, D'Oliveira mastered league cricket and was
signed by county side Worcestershire in 1964.
At a time when England had an abundance of talented batsmen,
D'Oliveira was still able to force his way into the national
team for the 1966 series against the all-conquering West Indies
and was an immediate success against the best attack in the
world.
He commanded a regular England place for the next two
seasons but, after an indifferent tour of West Indies, he was
dropped from the England side following the first test against
Australia in 1968 despite top-scoring with an unbeaten 87 in the
second innings.
Injuries to three players resulted in a call-up for the
final test, where D'Oliveira made 158 in a match which England
dramatically won in the final minutes to level the series.
ENGLAND UPROAR
On the following day, D'Oliveira was left out of the 16-man
party for the tour of South Africa, sparking an uproar
throughout England. However, he received a call-up almost three
weeks later when medium-pacer Tom Cartwright withdrew through
injury.
South African Prime Minister John Vorster, who had already
unofficially warned the English cricketing authorities that he
would not accept a team including D'Oliveira, condemned the side
as a team of "the anti-apartheid movement" and the tour was
called off.
No official cricket side thereafter toured South Africa
until apartheid was abolished following the release of Nelson
Mandela from prison in 1990.
D'Oliveira, whose behaviour was impeccable throughout the
furore, continued to represent his adopted country with
distinction up to the end of the 1972 Ashes series, averaging a
highly creditable 40.06 with the bat in 44 tests and taking 47
wickets with his medium pace.
"'Dolly', as he was known around the world by an audience
that went far beyond the game of cricket, was a true legend and
a son of whom all South Africans can be extremely proud,"
Cricket South Africa chief executive Gerald Majola said in a
statement.
"He was a man of true dignity and a wonderful role model as
somebody who overcame the most extreme prejudices and
circumstances to take his rightful place on the world stage.
"One can only imagine what he might have achieved had he
made his debut as he should have done at the age of 20 on South
Africa's tour of England in 1951."
PIVOTAL ROLE
Ali Bacher, South Africa's last captain before the isolation
years, said D'Oliveira had played a pivotal role in the ultimate
transformation of South African cricket.
"It was tragic that he had to go overseas because of the
colour of his skin to give expression to his undoubted talent,"
Bacher told Reuters.
"To play at that age for England, and a lot of people close
to him said he was actually even older, was a fantastic
achievement. He was one of those extraordinary players and he
succeeded against all odds."
ICC chief executive Haroon Lorgat said D'Oliveira's impact
in a divided country transcended the world of cricket and he was
an inspiration for underprivileged South Africans.
"When I was growing up in South Africa, Basil was a revered
personality in 'non-white' cricketing circles," Lorgat said in
an ICC statement. "At the time his influence and his legacy in a
divided South Africa stretched way beyond the cricket field.
"Basil was a man of great humility whose dignity impressed
everyone when he found himself at the centre of one of cricket's
most infamous episodes."
"While he never regarded himself as such, he was a hero to a
generation of disenfranchised South Africans."
