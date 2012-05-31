LONDON May 31 The England and Wales Cricket
Board (ECB) has set up a new anti-corruption team to monitor
domestic one-day matches, the ECB said on Thursday.
The seven-strong team of anti-corruption officials, who will
have investigative and regulatory experience, will attend
televised and non-televised matches from mid-June to the end of
August.
They will perform a similar role to the International
Cricket Council's Regional Security Managers who monitor
international matches around the world.
"ECB has been at the forefront of efforts to stamp out
corruption in cricket and the creation of a dedicated team of
officials to monitor our domestic limited overs competitions
demonstrates our determination to protect the integrity of the
sport," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.
"They (the officials) will be a visible presence at matches
and will act as a constant reminder to players, officials and
club personnel of the need for constant vigilance with regard to
this issue as we seek to identify, prevent and eradicate corrupt
practises from our domestic game," Collier added.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)