LONDON, June 3 England will rest fast bowler
James Anderson for the third and final test against West Indies
starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Anderson, who received treatment to a thigh niggle during
the second test at Trent Bridge, where England clinched the
series and he took six wickets, was the only omission when
selectors named a 12-man squad on Sunday.
"It has been decided missing the final clash will give the
29-year-old an opportunity to overcome several minor injuries,"
the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.
England, the world's top-ranked test team, have an
unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series after winning the
second test by nine wickets.
England have a busy schedule ahead, including one-dayers
against West Indies and Australia and tests against South Africa
to come and selector Geoff Miller said managing Anderson's
workload was in the best interests of team and player.
Anderson, England's cricketer of the year for 2011-12, had
earlier told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that he wanted to play
regardless.
"It would be extremely disappointing for me to miss out," he
said. "It would be different if I felt fatigued or was
struggling with an injury.
"But I believe I am fit to play, and while I am fit to play
I want to play in every England game I can."
Squad: Andrew Strauss (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell,
Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Steve Finn, Graham
Onions, Kevin Pietersen, Matt Prior, Graeme Swann, Jonathan
Trott.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)