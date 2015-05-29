LEEDS, England May 29 England fast bowler James Anderson claimed his 400th test wicket when he had New Zealand's Martin Guptill caught at slip by Ian Bell for nought in the second test at Headlingley on Friday.

Anderson, 32, became England's leading test wicket taker during last month's series in the West Indies, surpassing Ian Botham's record of 383 victims.

He became the 12th bowler to reach the milestone of 400 test wickets. Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan heads the list with 800 victims. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Tim Collings)