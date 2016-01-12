JOHANNESBURG Jan 12 The England bowlers have had time to recover after a marathon stint in Cape Town and are ready for the third test against South Africa, record wicket-taker James Anderson said on Tuesday.

England's bowlers were kept in the field for three days and delivered a hefty 211 overs in the drawn second test which ended last Wednesday, giving them only a week to recover before the next game at the Wanderers starting on Thursday.

"We are feeling good considering the amount of bowling and the amount of time we spent in the field," Anderson, whose physical ordeal was made even harsher by the fact he missed the first test in Durban because of a calf injury, told reporters.

Anderson said he felt pretty good, although it had not been ideal to bowl 35 overs so soon after being injured.

"It's frustrating to get injured but as a bowler it happens. Whatever age you are, you get injuries," added the 33-year-old, who has taken 427 wickets in his 111 tests.

Anderson enjoyed a break in Cape Town after the Newlands test while fellow fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Steven Finn went to a game reserve to visit a rhino conservation project.

