LONDON May 14 England fast bowler James
Anderson has beaten all-rounder Stuart Broad and opening batsman
Alastair Cook to be named England cricketer of the the year for
2011-12.
Anderson, third in the International Cricket Council world
rankings, has risen to fifth in the list of England's all-time
test match wicket-takers with 258.
"I have been pleased with my performances over the last year
and was delighted with the way I bowled on the recent tour of
Sri Lanka. I am flattered to win this award," Anderson said in
an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement on Monday.
"But I take even greater pleasure from being part of such a
successful England team."
England narrowly avoided losing their number one ranking by
drawing the series 1-1 against Sri Lanka last month after a 3-0
drubbing by Pakistan.
They begin a three-test series against West Indies on
Thursday before facing South Africa over three more tests in
July and August.
