LONDON, July 15 England will contest misconduct accusations against bowler James Anderson made by India, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

The allegation relates to an incident involving India's Ravindra Jadeja during the first test match between the teams that ended in a draw on Sunday.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has today reacted with surprise that the India team has made allegations against James Anderson under Level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for a minor incident involving Ravindra Jadeja during the first Investec Test match at Trent Bridge," the ECB said in a statement.

"In the light of this the ECB has notified the ICC of its intention to lodge code of conduct breaches against Jadeja.

"James Anderson categorically denies the accusations made against him and the ECB has pledged their total support for the player should he be charged by ICC."

The second test of the five-match series starts on Thursday at Lord's. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Goodson)