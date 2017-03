April 17 James Anderson became England's highest wicket taker in test cricket when he claimed his 384th victim in the first test against West Indies in Antigua on Friday.

The 32-year-old fast bowler surpassed Ian Botham's haul of 383 wickets when he had Denesh Ramdin caught for 57 by Alastair Cook at first slip in the final session on the last day.

