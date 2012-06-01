LONDON, June 1 England will start their defence
of the Ashes against Australia at Trent Bridge in July next year
with Durham hosting a test in the series for the first time, the
England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.
Announcing next year's home international schedule for 2013,
the ECB also said Cardiff, Edgbaston and The Oval will be host
venues for the ICC Champions Trophy which will be staged in
England for the first time since 2004.
Edgbaston will host the final on June 23.
"The prospect of England defending the Ashes on home soil,
the world's top eight teams competing in the ICC Champions
Trophy, and a full programme of 50-over and T20 international
cricket will provide rich pickings for cricket fans next
summer," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.
The Ashes series will start at Trent Bridge on July 10 with
subsequent tests scheduled for Lord's, Old Trafford, Durham and
The Oval.
Lord's will also host the first test of the English summer
against New Zealand starting on May 16 with the second at
Headingley on May 24.
The two teams will meet again in three one-day
internationals and two T20 matches.
Ashes matches v Australia:
July 10-14 - Trent Bridge
July 18-22 - Lord's
Aug 1-5 - Old Trafford
Aug 9-13 - Durham
Aug 21-25 - The Oval
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)