CARDIFF England's bowlers enjoyed a fruitful third morning of the first test when they dismissed Australia for 308 to take control and raise hopes of a flying start in their bid to regain the Ashes.

Australia lost five wickets for 44 runs before lunch on Friday for a first innings deficit of 122.

Some of the gloss from England's fine session was taken off when captain Alastair Cook fell for 12 with the hosts on 21 for one at lunch, a lead of 143.

Resuming on 264 for five, Australia were immediately on the back foot when they lost Shane Watson (30) and Nathan Lyon (6)with the addition of just one run to their overnight total.

Under-pressure all rounder Watson, selected ahead of the in-form Mitchell Marsh as the tourists opted for his experience in English conditions, was trapped leg before by Stuart Broad in the second over of the morning.

Since a hundred against England in Perth in 2013 Watson has registered just three half-centuries and his propensity to be out lbw was again exposed.

Lyon was also plumb lbw to Mark Wood leaving Australia's hopes of getting past 300 down to Brad Haddin.

The veteran wicketkeeper enjoyed a superb Ashes series in 2013-14, finishing top of Australia's averages with 493 runs, and he hit three successive fours from one Ben Stokes over to relieve some of the pressure.

But England knew they had the new ball to take and after a brief recovery stand of 39 between Haddin and Mitchell Johnson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson was introduced.

Again finding prodigious swing, he tempted Haddin (22) to flash at an outswinger and a nick behind gave Jos Buttler the catch.

The last two wickets fell quickly, Johnson (14) clipping an easy catch to Gary Ballance and Joe Root pouching a superb catch at third slip to dismiss Mitchell Starc (0) and hand Anderson a third wicket that put England in a strong position.

England did not have it all their own way, losing Cook for 12 when he drove uppishly to be caught by Lyon at point, giving Starc his sixth wicket of the match.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Toby Davis)