Cricket-South Africa win toss, elect to bat in third test v NZ
WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
LONDON, June 19 Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been called up to England's squad for the fifth one-day international with New Zealand on Saturday after Jos Buttler split the webbing on his left hand in practice.
Buttler sustained the injury in practice on Friday ahead of the series decider at Chester-le-Street in Durham.
"Jonny Bairstow has been added to the squad as cover for Jos Buttler who has split the skin at the base of his thumb on his left hand," England Cricket said on Twitter.
England and New Zealand are currently tied 2-2 in the ODI series, with a one-off Twenty20 match to come on June 23. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner South Africa: Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Koc