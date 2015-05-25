LONDON May 25 Australian Trevor Bayliss is set to become England coach ahead of compatriot Jason Gillespie, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

Yorkshire coach Gillespie was widely expected to get the job but new England cricket director Andrew Strauss has opted for the 52-year-old Bayliss who led Sri Lanka to the 2011 World Cup final, the newspaper reported.

Bayliss has also coached Australian state side New South Wales and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Paul Farbrace was put in charge of the England team for the current two-test series against New Zealand after Peter Moores was sacked.

The five-match Ashes series against Australia starts on July 8. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)