June 15 England batsman Ian Bell is in doubt for the first one-day international against West Indies at the Rose Bowl on Saturday after suffering a possible fractured jaw in training, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Bell, 30, was struck when attempting a pull shot during a net session at England training.

He was taken to hospital and required 10 stitches.

A final decision on Bell's availability will be made before the start of play with Ravi Bopara appearing the most likely to replace him.

"We're just waiting to see what we'll do if Belly is ruled out," England captain Alastair Cook said was quoted as saying on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk).

Bell had been expected to open the batting for England following the limited-overs retirement of Kevin Pietersen.

England face West Indies in three one-day matches before meeting Australia in a five-game series. (Writing by Tom Bartlett)