MELBOURNE, Jan 12 Scoreboard from the first England v Australia one day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. England won the toss and decided to bat England: A. Cook c Haddin b McKay 4 I. Bell b Doherty 41 J. Root lbw b McKay 3 G. Balance c Doherty b McKay 79 E. Morgan c Coulter-Nile b Maxwell 50 R. Bopara c Haddin b Coulter-Nile 17 B. Stokes b Faulkner 21 J. Buttler not out 34 T. Bresnan not out 16 Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4 Total (7 wickets; 50 overs) 269 Did not bat: C. Jordan, B. Rankin Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-22 3-62 4-145 5-173 6-206 7-228 Bowling: McKay 10-0-44-3 (w-1) Coulter-Nile 10-0-51-1 (w-1), Maxwell 8-0-40-1, Doherty 7-0-29-1, Faulkner 10-0-68-1 (w-1), Watson 5-0-36-0. Australia: A. Finch c Ballance b Stokes 121 D. Warner c Stokes b Root 65 S. Watson b Jordan 0 M. Clarke c Cook b Bresnan 43 G. Bailey not out 17 G. Maxwell not out 8 Extras (lb-6, w-10) 16 Total (4 wickets; 45.4 overs) 270 Did not bat: B. Haddin, J. Faulkner, N. Coulter-Nile, C. McKay, X. Doherty. Fall of wickets: 1-163 2-165 3-237 4-247. Bowling: Rankin 8-0-53-0(w-2), Jordan 10-0-50-1(w-5), Bresnan 9.4-0-56-1, Stokes 10-0-65-1(w-1), Bopara 6-0-30-0, Root 2-0-11-1(w-2). (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Justin Palmer)