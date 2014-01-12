MELBOURNE, Jan 12 Scoreboard from the first
England v Australia one day international at the Melbourne
Cricket Ground on Sunday.
England won the toss and decided to bat
England:
A. Cook c Haddin b McKay 4
I. Bell b Doherty 41
J. Root lbw b McKay 3
G. Balance c Doherty b McKay 79
E. Morgan c Coulter-Nile b Maxwell 50
R. Bopara c Haddin b Coulter-Nile 17
B. Stokes b Faulkner 21
J. Buttler not out 34
T. Bresnan not out 16
Extras (lb-1, w-3) 4
Total (7 wickets; 50 overs) 269
Did not bat: C. Jordan, B. Rankin
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-22 3-62 4-145 5-173 6-206 7-228
Bowling: McKay 10-0-44-3 (w-1) Coulter-Nile 10-0-51-1 (w-1),
Maxwell 8-0-40-1, Doherty 7-0-29-1, Faulkner 10-0-68-1 (w-1),
Watson 5-0-36-0.
Australia:
A. Finch c Ballance b Stokes 121
D. Warner c Stokes b Root 65
S. Watson b Jordan 0
M. Clarke c Cook b Bresnan 43
G. Bailey not out 17
G. Maxwell not out 8
Extras (lb-6, w-10) 16
Total (4 wickets; 45.4 overs) 270
Did not bat: B. Haddin, J. Faulkner, N. Coulter-Nile, C.
McKay, X. Doherty.
Fall of wickets: 1-163 2-165 3-237 4-247.
Bowling: Rankin 8-0-53-0(w-2), Jordan 10-0-50-1(w-5),
Bresnan 9.4-0-56-1, Stokes 10-0-65-1(w-1), Bopara 6-0-30-0, Root
2-0-11-1(w-2).
