DUBAI Jan 6 England will be without
all-rounder Tim Bresnan for Saturday's opening match of their
tour of the United Arab Emirates.
The 26-year-old is still recovering from surgery to remove
bone fragments from his right elbow just over a month ago.
Captain Andrew Strauss said Bresnan, who has not bowled in
practice since arriving in Dubai with the squad on Tuesday,
would not be risked in the three-day match against a team made
up of players from cricket's second-tier countries.
"He's got some swelling following his operation," said
Strauss. "It's making it a bit uncomfortable for him.
"With operations you can never be 100 percent sure how the
recuperation is going to go but there are no long-term worries
about it. Hopefully the recovery will continue and he will be
ready for the second warm-up game."
Fellow paceman Chris Tremlett is also a doubt for Saturday's
game because of a sore eye.
Strauss said England would approach the match, the first of
two games they play ahead of the first test against Pakistan in
Dubai starting on Jan. 17, with high intensity.
"Like always we will be looking to use it to create some
momentum early on the tour," he said. "We are not looking to
ease into this fixture.
"I think that would be the wrong way to go. We are looking
to hit the ground running and hopefully that will allow us to
get out of this first game with a win."
Opposition captain William Porterfield of Ireland said his
players were relishing the prospect of playing against the
world's number one test team.
"It is going to be a great occasion and a chance for the
lads to show what they can do," he said. "There are lads here
who are looking to prove a point that they belong at this
level."
The tour is taking place in the United Arab Emirates because
of security concerns in Pakistan.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)