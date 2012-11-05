MUMBAI Nov 5 England fast bowler Stuart Broad has suffered a bruised left heel and his progress will be observed over the next couple of days, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

The 26-year-old, leading the tourists in the second warm-up game against Mumbai A in place of the rested Alastair Cook, felt discomfort in his left ankle on Sunday and did not bowl after tea.

"Scans show Broad has a bruised left heel. He is fit to field but won't bowl today (Monday)," a text message from the ECB said.

"Progress will be monitored over next couple of days."

The tourists are already sweating over the fitness of paceman Steven Finn, who limped off the field on the opening day of England's first warm-up match with a right thigh strain.

Surrey fast bowler Stuart Meaker has been drafted into England's squad as cover.

England will play their final warm-up match from Thursday against Haryana before the four-test series against India starts in Ahmedabad on Nov. 15. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Alastair Himmer)