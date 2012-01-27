By Matt Smith
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Jan 27 All-rounder Stuart
Broad, who showed with the bat on Friday how quickly runs could
be scored, said England will be patient on the fourth day as the
tourists try to restrict Pakistan's lead in the second test in
Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan will resume their second innings on 125 for four on
Saturday, 55 runs ahead of England who are looking to avenge
their 10-wicket defeat in last week's first of three tests.
The hosts had looked in disarray after slumping to 54 for
four, but Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali put on an unbeaten
partnership of 71.
Broad said England would not be reckless in trying to
dismiss the duo.
"In test cricket you expect partnerships - the important
thing was we didn't start chasing wickets, trying magical
deliveries, we just stayed patient," Broad told reporters on
Friday.
"With 19 overs to the new ball, we're delighted with our
position - the new ball has quite a big effect on this wicket
and it was important we didn't chase wickets when the ball
stopped spinning as much.
"Tomorrow, the first hour will be a holding hour. Both teams
will try to get into the day, then the new ball will be
massive."
England had slumped from 197-2 to 227-6 in their first
innings when Broad came to the crease, but he immediately forced
Pakistan onto the back foot racing to 27 from 25 balls as he
plundered four boundaries.
Broad kept up that pace to end unbeaten on 58 as England
were 327 all out, a vital knock after the likes of Kevin
Pietersen, Ian Bell and Eoin Morgan had again disappointed with
the bat.
"Looking at how difficult it (was) to defend against the
pressure of the quick-turning ball, especially last night I
thought my best option would be to try and manoeuvre the field
and try to counter punch," said.
"Once I hit a couple of boundaries, everybody seemed to move
out and I could pick up some singles and twos. It was a personal
decision to give it a bit of a go with the amount of turn there
was the night before and it paid off."
Pakistan's Ali said his side would be confident if they
could set England a target of 150 or more, while Broad thought
the tourists could still prosper if made to chase a higher
total.
"We don't want to be chasing more than 250 because
scoreboard pressure plays a huge role and even if the wicket
does get a bit flatter that's still a decent score," said Broad.
"We have to bowl exceptionally well tomorrow, that new ball
will be key. Hopefully we can restrict them to about 200 and
then chase that down. Even 150, 200 will be tight."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)