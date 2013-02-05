(Clarifies his return from India in second para)

Feb 5 England's Twenty20 captain Stuart Broad dispelled all doubts over his fitness with a hat-trick in a warm-up match against a New Zealand XI on Tuesday.

The lanky all-rounder, who returned from the tour of India in December with a bruised heel, took three wickets in the last over of his spell to lead the tourists to a comprehensive 46-run win at the Cobham Oval at Whangarei.

Put in to bat first, England reached 186 for three wickets in their 20 overs riding on some lusty hitting from Jos Buttler (57 not out off 24 balls) and useful contributions from Eoin Morgan (48 not out) and Luke Wright (44).

The New Zealand XI were bowled out for 140 in the last over with Broad, Chris Woakes and Jade Dernbach picking up three wickets apiece.

Broad removed Andrew Ellis, Ian Buttler and Matt Henry to complete his hat-trick before Dernbach claimed the final wicket of Michael Bates.

England will play three Twenty20 internationals and as many one-dayers and tests during their two-month tour of New Zealand. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)