LONDON, Sept 12 England all rounder Stuart Broad
will be out of action for up to seven weeks after tearing a
muscle in his right shoulder during the tied fourth one-dayer
against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on
Monday.
Broad's injury means he will miss the final one-dayer
against India in Cardiff on Friday and has also been ruled out
of the five-match ODI series in India next month.
"Stuart has a muscle tear within his shoulder and will
require an initial period of rest and rehabilitation," ECB chief
medical officer Nick Peirce said in a statement.
"Exact timescales will be determined in due course but he is
likely to be ruled out of cricket for a number of weeks."
The statement added that Broad, the captain of England's
Twenty20 side, "may be fit to join the squad for the Twenty20
fixture scheduled for 29 October in Kolkata".
The 25-year-old's absence will be a huge blow for England as
he was one of the in-form players during the recent test series
when the hosts humiliated India 4-0. The fast bowler took 25
wickets and also performed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 74
during the first test at Lord's.
With Broad being the only England bowler to make an impact
on the flat sub-continent pitches during the 50-over World Cup
earlier this year, the timing of his injury could prove costly
for his country.
Broad suffered the injury two balls into his final over on
Sunday, when the tied match handed the series victory to
England.
"Bad news on the shoulder, torn a muscle, I know which one,
just can't spell it. Gutted," he posted on Twitter.
Broad joined Eoin Morgan, England's Twenty20 vice captain,
on the sidelines as the Dublin-born batsman has also been ruled
out of the India tour with a shoulder problem.
Monday's announcement is the latest setback for Broad in an
injury-hit 10 months.
He missed the final three Ashes tests in Australia with an
abdominal muscle tear and then had to come home early from the
World Cup with a side strain.
