LONDON May 6 Stuart Broad says the England team can revive their fortunes after a torrid winter and the sacking of Kevin Pietersen but must not rush into more more changes after a period of major upheaval in the coaching setup.

Broad, England's Twenty20 captain, oversaw a disastrous World Twenty20 campaign and played in the humiliating 5-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia that led to Pietersen being sacked, coach Andy Flower leaving and spinner Graeme Swann retiring before before the series was over.

Following that winter of discontent England have re-appointed Peter Moores as coach, sacked batting coach Graham Gooch and faced continuous questions about the decision to ditch talismanic batsman Pietersen.

Fast bowler Broad, however, pointed to the team's ability to renew and reinvigorate themselves following previous high profile departures as proof that England can move on from the Pietersen affair to rediscover their winning touch in a new era.

"Every player gets dropped and every player moves on," Broad told reporters at the Royal Opera House launch of insurance company Royal London's sponsorship of English one-day cricket.

"Cricket will always continue when anyone is out of the setup. I remember there being a big thing when Freddie Flintoff retired and how the England team would cope, then we had the most successful three years an England team's ever had. It can happen."

Moores was appointed as Flower's successor in April, beginning his second spell in charge following two years as coach from 2007, which ended when he was sacked after a fall-out with Pietersen.

It was Moores who handed Broad his test debut in Sri Lanka seven years ago.

The 27-year-old bowler believes that, despite a turbulent period, England should look to the previous four years of success to inspire a new team and warned that the new coaching setup must not panic following a winter where they lost 20 of their 25 international matches.

"I know Moores will get the best out of young and senior players," Broad explained. "I'd expect to see the side play with a lot of passion and enthusiasm this summer, which was missing in Australia.

"I don't think there needs to be a huge change. Yeah, we lost for a three month period in the winter but the cricket we played the four years previously was very good.

"I think there's a danger of panicking when you have a winter like that and thinking that you have to reinvent the wheel."

England travel to Scotland for a one-day international on Friday before hosting Sri Lanka and India for test and one-day series during the summer.

When asked if Pietersen would be welcomed into the dressing room to visit his former team mates, Broad joked: "It would surprise me if he nipped in.

"There is a sign on the door at Lord's that says 'Anyone welcome at the coach's or captain's discretion' so... (he laughed) fortunately I won't be captain, so it won't be my call."