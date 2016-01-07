CAPE TOWN Jan 7 Out-of-favour England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is being encouraged by coach Trevor Bayliss to play in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) to hone his limited overs skills.

"It's something we've spoken about," Bayliss told reporters following the conclusion of the drawn second test against South Africa in Cape Town.

"He definitely wants to play more test cricket for England, which is great. Obviously (current first choice) Jonny (Bairstow) is there at the moment.

"If the opportunity arrives and he (Buttler) is not in the test team and that IPL window is a possibility, I'd be all for it."

Buttler's form in the limited overs game -- where he broke his own record for England's fastest one-day international century in just 46 balls against Pakistan in November -- contrasts with his test exploits.

The 25-year-old has a batting average of only 13 in the seven tests he has played from the start of the Ashes against Australia in Cardiff last July until he was dropped during October's series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

While he remains a part of the squad that is touring South Africa, his place in the team has been taken by Bairstow, whose maiden test century at Newlands reinforced his status as England's current first choice.

Bairstow was told by Bayliss to improve his concentration after the first test and missed a crucial catch in the second, but he is not likely to lose his place for the third test that starts in Johannesburg next Thursday.

"Certainly his (Bairstow's) wicketkeeping is a work in progress as I think Jos is as well," added Bayliss.

"Both of them work terribly hard on their keeping and there are plenty of other wicketkeepers around the world who have started their international careers in not the greatest fashion but ended up pretty decent keepers.

"That is a focus of ours to make him (Bairstow) a better keeper as it is with Jos as well.

"But we also know that both of them in form can quite possibly play in the test team as a batter as well. It's all in front of both of them," Bayliss added.

The IPL runs from April 9 to May 29. Should Buttler take part he would likely have to leave India in early May to begin preparations for England's home test series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on May 19. (Editing by Toby Davis)