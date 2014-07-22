LONDON, July 22 Following is a factbox on the batting averages with and without the captaincy of the last 10 England players to have led their country in more than 10 tests. Player Tests (as captain) Average as captain Average not as captain David Gower 117 (32) 43.59 44.50 Mike Gatting 79 (23) 44.05 32.21 Graham Gooch 118 (34) 58.72 35.93 Alec Stewart 133 (15) 39.22 39.59 Mike Atherton 115 (54) 40.58 35.25 Nasser Hussain 96 (45) 36.04 38.10 Michael Vaughan 82 (51) 36.02 50.98 Andrew Flintoff 79 (11) 33.23 31.53 Andrew Strauss 100 (50) 40.76 41.04 Alastair Cook 106 (25) 42.36 46.36 (Compiled by Josh Reich and Amlan Chakraborty; editing by)