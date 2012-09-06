LONDON, Sept 6 Warwickshire won the English
county championship for the first time in eight years when they
wrapped up an innings and 202-run victory over local
relegation-threatened rivals Worcestershire on Thursday.
The victory was made even sweeter after losing out on last
season's title to Lancashire on the final day but it was never
in doubt after they bowled Worcestershire out for 60 in the
first innings and amassed 471 for eight declared in reply with
Varun Chopra scoring 195.
Worcestershire, needing 411 just to make Warwickshire bat
again, were unlikely to come close to that target, but at least
redeemed themselves after their first innings collapse before
being all out for 209.
The result put Warwickshire beyond the reach of
second-placed Sussex, their only remaining challengers in the
first division, and secured their seventh title and first since
2004.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)