Jan 17 Pakistan were 42 for no wicket, trailing England by 150 runs, at the close on the first day of the first test in Dubai on Tuesday.

England won the toss and opted to bat.

Scores: England 192 (M. Prior 70 not out; Saeed Ajmal 7-55) v Pakistan 42-0