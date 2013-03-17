UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
WELLINGTON, March 17 New Zealand were 162 for two in their second innings, still 49 runs from making England bat again, at the close of play on the rain-effected fourth day of the second test at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.
Scores: England 465 (J. Trott 121, N. Compton 100, K. Pietersen 73, M. Prior 82; B. Martin 4-130) v New Zealand 254 (B. McCullum 69, BJ Watling 60; S. Broad 6-51) & 162-2 (K. Williamson 55 not out). (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.