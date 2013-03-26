Cricket-West Indian Russell could face extended ban
KINGSTON, March 8 West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is facing the prospect of an extension to his one-year ban for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
AUCKLAND, March 26 England drew the third and final test with New Zealand at Eden Park on Tuesday. The tourists were 315 for nine wickets at the close of the fifth and final day, chasing a victory target of 481. The series was tied 0-0.
Scores: New Zealand 443 (P. Fulton 136, K. Williamson 91; S. Finn 6-125) & 241-6 (P. Fulton 110, B. McCullum 67 not out) v England 204 (M. Prior 73; T. Boult 6-68) & 315-9 (M. Prior 110 not out, I. Bell 75; K. Williamson 4-44)
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
KINGSTON, March 8 West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is facing the prospect of an extension to his one-year ban for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
March 8 Australia captain Steve Smith and his India counterpart Virat Kohli have escaped any charges after a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) incident in this week's Bengaluru test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.
March 8 Australia captain Steve Smith and his India counterpart Virat Kohli have escaped any charges after a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) incident in this week's Bengaluru test, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.