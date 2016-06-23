LONDON, June 23 England top order batsman Nick Compton is to take an immediate break from cricket after a challenging start to the season "both physically and mentally", Middlesex and England management said on Thursday.

The decision means the South African-born number three is unlikely to figure in the test series against Pakistan between July 14 and Sept. 7.

"It has been agreed that the best way forward is for Compton to spend some time away from the game," Middlesex said in a statement, which did not indicate how long the break might be.

The county side's managing director of cricket, Angus Fraser, said a break "will allow him to refresh, recharge and return to play the sort of cricket we all know he is capable of producing."

The statement added that the player would receive the full support of his county and England management.

Compton, 32, has been suffering a run drought and scored only 51 from five innings in England's recent test series against Sri Lanka.

The grandson of England great Denis Compton said last month that he felt his England career was on the line.

"I want to feel good about my batting and I want to feel good about contributing to the England team," said Compton, who has played 16 tests, with an average of 28.70 runs.

"Those are my driving motivations. If you don't play well enough you get dropped. That's fundamentally how it works." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)