LONDON, Sept 13 Tim Bresnan, Eoin Morgan and
Chris Tremlett have been awarded 12-month England central
contracts for the first time, the England and Wales Cricket
Board announced on Tuesday.
Paul Collingwood, who retired from test cricket after the
successful Ashes series in Australia, did not have his contract
renewed.
"I am delighted that Tim Bresnan, Eoin Morgan and Chris
Tremlett have all been awarded 12-month central contracts for
the first time," national selector Geoff Miller said in a
statement.
"Central contracts are designed to reward players who
perform well consistently for England and all three have made
significant contributions to the team's recent success in
retaining the Ashes in Australia and beating Sri Lanka and India
at home."
England replaced India at the top of the world test rankings
during their 4-0 series whitewash this year.
