Oct 5 Alastair Cook saw India cave in without
resistance when the teams last met but the England captain on
Wednesday said beating Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side in a limited
overs series on their patch will be an altogether different
proposition.
India reached England in July as the top test team and the
50-over world champions but Cook and his team mates made it a
ridiculously lopsided affair over the next couple of months.
The hosts blanked India 4-0 to strip them of their
top-ranked status and won the lone Twenty20 and one-day series
as well to deny them a single victory against England on the
tour.
Current form and India's injury woes suggest England will
have the upper hand again in the limited overs series starting
on Oct. 14 but Cook sounded cautious.
"I don't read too much into the favourite's tag. It is
going to be a very different challenge," he told reporters in
Hyderabad, which hosts the first of the five one-day
internationals to be followed by a Twenty20 match on Oct. 29.
"I don't see any relation between what happened in England
and what is going to happen here. India are historically strong
at home," Cook said.
India's lineup, however, suggests the 50-over world
champions might struggle again in the limited overs series.
Front line players Sachin Tendulkar (toe), Virender Sehwag
(shoulder), Zaheer Khan (ankle), Yuvraj Singh (finger), Rohit
Sharma (finger), Munaf Patel (ankle) and Ishant Sharma (ankle)
are recovering from injuries and have been rested.
India will be short of experience in their absence but Cook
warned against complacency.
"They might be inexperienced in international games but
they are experienced in local conditions which is an important
thing. Obviously, it is going to be a tough challenge," he said.
