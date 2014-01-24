UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 24 Alastair Cook has said he is desperate to stay on as England captain after hinting he may quit earlier in the week.
Cook said he was considering his future as England's one-day international skipper after his side lost the limited overs series against Australia with Sunday's seven-wicket thrashing in Sydney on the back of a humiliating Ashes whitewash.
His spirits had improved, however, ahead of the fourth ODI in Perth on Friday.
"That was quite an emotional time - we'd just lost another game," the 29-year-old said at the toss.
"I'm lucky enough to do this job. I'm desperate to carry on now."
Cook has received the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board to lead the team's rebuilding process despite becoming only the third England captain to suffer an Ashes whitewash.
After losing the last ODI against Australia at home, England have lost nine consecutive matches under Cook, including the Ashes tests. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.