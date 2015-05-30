(Updates after Cook out for 75) LEEDS, England, May 30 Following is a list of England's 10 leading test run-scorers after Alastair Cook overtook Graham Gooch at the top on the second day of the second test against New Zealand on Saturday. Alastair Cook 8,944 Graham Gooch 8,900 Alec Stewart 8,463 David Gower 8,231 Kevin Pietersen, 8,181 Geoffrey Boycott 8,114 Michael Atherton 7,728 Colin Cowdrey 7,624 Ian Bell 7,341 Walter Hammond 7,249 (Compiled by Ed Osmond)