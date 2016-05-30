May 30 Factbox on England captain Alastair Cook, who became the first English batsman to score 10,000 runs in test matches in the second test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

*Born Dec. 25, 1984 in Gloucester, England.

*Scored an unbeaten 104 on test debut against India at Nagpur in 2006, and made his one-day international debut against Sri Lanka in the same year.

*Scored 766 runs in seven innings during the 2010-2011 Ashes tour, to help England to their first series win in Australia for 24 years.

*Scored 294 against India in 2011, his highest test score to date, and was named as International Cricket Council's Test Cricketer of the Year in 2011.

*Was appointed MBE in the Queen's birthday honours list.

*Succeeded Andrew Strauss as ODI skipper in 2011 and as permanent test captain in 2012.

*Scored his 23rd century against India in 2012 to become the highest test-century maker for England, and became the youngest player to pass the 7,000-run mark. He was also named as one of Wisden's Cricketer of the Year in 2012.

*Led England to the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy, losing to India. He lost the one-day captaincy and a place in the 2015 World Cup squad due to a poor run of form.

*Captained England to a 3-0 home Ashes win in 2013, but a 5-0 whitewash Down Under led to criticism of his captaincy.

*Passed Graham Gooch's 8,900-run mark against New Zealand in 2015 to become England's leading test-run scorer.

*Led England to a surprise 3-2 Ashes win last in 2015 and was named as captain of the ICC test team of the year.

*Captained England to a 2-1 test series win in South Africa in 2016 against a team then ranked number one in the world.

*Ended 2015 as the third-highest test run scorer with 1,364 at an average of 54.56.

*Became the first English batsman and the 12th player from any country to score 10,000 runs in test matches.