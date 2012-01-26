ABU DHABI Jan 26 Alastair Cook was philosophical after falling six runs short of making his 20th test century on Thursday, a feat that would have put him level with compatriots Graham Gooch and Ken Barrington and joint fourth on England's all-time list.

Cook's 94 helped England reach 207 for five against Pakistan in the second test in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 50 runs behind the hosts.

Cook and Jonathan Trott shared a second-wicket partnership of 139, before the Essex opener was trapped lbw by Saaed Ajmal six short of his century.

"When you are in the 90s you are thinking about the 100, but when that ball was coming down I was just trying to watch the ball," Cook told reporters.

"It's obviously disappointing when you get so close to a landmark, it took five hours to get there and it would have been good to finish it off."

He has taken just 74 tests to record 19 test hundreds - Gooch made his 20 over 118 matches - so the 27-year-old's time will surely come, but he faces a race with team mates Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Strauss who are also on 19 centuries.

"It's always frustrating to work so hard to get a milestone and then fall short of it, but it beats last week when I got three and five," said Cook.

His wicket prompted a late England slump, but the tourists are still a much improved side from the one humiliated in last week's first test in Dubai, Cook scoring just eight runs over two innings as England lost by 10 wickets.

Pakistan off-spinner Ajmal took 10 wickets in that test and after 25 fruitless overs in Abu Dhabi he again ripped through England's middle order to end with three for 67.

"It's a different pitch - in Dubai (the ball) was skidding on and there was only a tiny bit of movement," said Cook. "Here, it spun a little bit more without that skid, so we probably played him (Ajmal) better here than we did in Dubai.

"When you face a guy a little bit more you tend to feel more comfortable." (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Ed Osmond)