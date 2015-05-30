LEEDS, England May 30 England captain Alastair Cook became his country's highest run-scorer in test cricket on Saturday.

The 30-year-old left-hander drove New Zealand's Tim Southee to the cover boundary after lunch on the second day of the second test at Headingley to pass Graham Gooch's 8,900 runs for England. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)