LONDON Jan 12 A former English county
cricketer pleaded guilty on Thursday to agreeing to take money
to bowl badly in a televised match in 2009 in the latest "spot
fixing" scandal to hit the sport.
In November, a British court jailed three Pakistani test
cricketers for fixing parts of a match in England in 2010 and
this latest case will raise fresh concerns about connections
between cricket and illegal gambling circles.
Mervyn Westfield, who played for Essex, admitted agreeing to
allow 12 runs to come off his opening over in a 40-over match
against Durham in September 2009 in return for a 6,000 pound
payment. In the event, only 10 runs were scored off the over.
Judge Anthony Morris said that the name of the other party
involved in the deal would be known to cricket fans, but it was
not revealed in court, Britain's Press Association news agency
reported.
The judge warned Westfield that he could be jailed when he
is sentenced on Feb. 10,
"It's open to the court in this case to pass an immediate
custodial sentence," Morris told Westfield during a hearing at
the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court.
Essex, the International Cricket Council, the England and
Wales Cricket Board, and the UK Gambling Commission all helped
the police to investigate the case.
"We hope that this sends a strong message to professional
sportsmen and women around the country - if they intend to get
involved in spot fixing, or think that match fixing is not a
crime, then they need to think again," said Paul Lopez, a
detective sergeant with Essex Police.
Former England captain Mike Brearley said this week that
eradicating corruption from the game was probably impossible but
that was no reason to stop trying.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin)