LEEDS, England May 29 The start of the second test between England and New Zealand at Headingley was delayed by heavy overnight rain on Friday.

England won the first test in the two-match series by 124 runs at Lord's on Monday.

England (from) - Alastair Cook (captain), Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand (from) - Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (captain), BJ Watling, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)