LONDON Aug 14 England can dominate the longer
form of the game for many years to come after humiliating India
to become the top-ranked test nation, a slew of former leading
players have said.
Andrew Strauss's side won the third test at Edgbaston by an
innings and 242 runs on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the
four-match series and dethrone a shell-shocked India.
Former Australia spin great Shane Warne reckoned England
could rival his nation's brilliant team of the late 1990s and
early 2000s.
"This current group of England players could become better
than all those Australian players as a team and individuals. All
the signs are good for England," he wrote in his Sunday
Telegraph column.
"They have all the ingredients in place to dominate."
One of the main factors making pundits believe England can
go from strength to strength is the relatively young age of the
team, which previously flattered to deceive for years.
The Ashes series victory in Australia earlier this year was
a major landmark and former England captain Michael Vaughan, who
laid the groundwork for their current success when sealing the
home Ashes series in 2005, is excited for the future.
"I really think this side are going to dominate Test cricket
for a period because of their strength in depth, fitness levels,
determination and the real hunger they display," Vaughan told
the BBC.
"It is not just this 11, the depth of the 24 or 25 players
England have to choose from is fantastic -- there is some great
talent out there."
Fellow former skipper Alec Stewart thinks England should win
upcoming test series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies
and South Africa.
"I believe they can go on and dominate for some time now. To
win a game you have to take 20 wickets, and our bowling attack
is capable of doing that in any conditions," he said.
"The standard of county cricket is going up as well because
they know that if they want to be part of the England set-up
they have got to work hard."
(Writing by Mark Meadows. Editing by Patrick Johnston)