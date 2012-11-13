Nov 13 Factbox on the four-test series between India and England, which starts in Ahmedabad on Thursday: - - - - Schedule (times GMT): First test Nov. 15-19 (0400) Ahmedabad Second test Nov. 23-27 (0400) Mumbai Third test Dec. 5-9 (0330) Kolkata Fourth test Dec. 13-17 (0400) Nagpur - - - - INDIA Test world ranking: Fifth Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Coach: Duncan Fletcher Top ranked test batsman: Sachin Tendulkar (16) Top ranked test bowler: Pragyan Ojha (14) - - Recent form (opponent/venue/result): August-September New Zealand Bangalore Won by five wickets New Zealand Hyderabad Won by innings and 115 runs December 2011-January 2012 Australia Adelaide Lost by 298 runs Australia Perth Lost by innings and 37 runs Australia Sydney Lost by innings and 68 runs Australia Melbourne Lost by 122 runs - - Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma. - - - - ENGLAND Test world ranking: Second Captain: Alastair Cook Coach: Andy Flower Top ranked test batsman: Kevin Pietersen (10) Top ranked test bowler: James Anderson (5) - - Recent form (opponent/venue/result): July-August South Africa Lord's Lost by 51 runs South Africa Leeds Draw South Africa The Oval Lost by innings and 12 runs May-June West Indies Birmingham Draw West Indies Nottingham Won by nine wickets West Indies Lord's Won by five wickets - - Squad: Alastair Cook, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Nick Compton, Steven Finn, Graham Onions, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Monty Panesar, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott - - - - India v England tests Matches 103 India wins 19 England wins 38 Draws 46 - - - - Previous England tours of India (Year/tests/winner/result): 1933-1934 Three England 2-0 1951-1952 Five Drawn 1-1 1961-1962 Five India 2-0 1963-1964 Five Drawn 0-0 1972-1973 Five India 2-1 1976-1977 Five England 3-1 1979-1980 One England 1-0 1981-1982 Six India 1-0 1984-1985 Five England 2-1 1992-1993 Three India 3-0 2001-2002 Three India 1-0 2005-2006 Three Drawn 1-1 2008-2009 Two India 1-0 - - - - (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)