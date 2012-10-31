MUMBAI Oct 31 England fast bowler Steven Finn has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-day warm-up match against India A with a right thigh strain, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Finn, 23, limped off the field after bowling the first over of his second spell on the opening day of the first tour match on Tuesday and later had a scan.

"He will be assessed over the next couple of days to determine a rehabilitation programme," an ECB spokesperson said.

England will play three warm-up games in India before the four-test series starting on Nov. 15 in Ahmedabad. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney)