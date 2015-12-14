LONDON Dec 14 England have added fast bowler Steven Finn to their squad for the four-match series in South Africa that starts with the first test on Boxing Day.

He was initially left out because of a foot injury but proved his fitness on the England Lions tour of the United Arab Emirates, playing in two Twenty20s against Pakistan A last weekend.

"I've been really pleased with the way things have gone with the Lions," Finn said in a news release on Monday.

"I've bowled my overs and my foot has come through fine. I'm excited by the prospect of linking up with the team out in South Africa."

Finn, 26, played the last of his 26 tests against Australia at the Oval in August.

The second test against South Africa will be played in Cape Town from Jan. 2,, with further matches in Johannesburg (Jan. 14-18) and Pretoria (Jan. 22-26). (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Tony Jimenez; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)